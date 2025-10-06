$41.230.05
It is proposed to write "We believe in God" on hryvnias - a bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

People's Deputy Heorhiy Heorhiyovych Mazurashu initiated a bill proposing to amend Article 33 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine". This would allow the inscription "We believe in God" to be placed on Ukrainian banknotes.

It is proposed to write "We believe in God" on hryvnias - a bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada that provides for placing the inscription "We believe in God" on national currency banknotes, UNN writes with reference to the document.

Details

The draft law proposes to amend Article 33 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine" so that the inscription "We believe in God" can be placed on Ukrainian banknotes.

The initiator was People's Deputy of the IX convocation Mazurashu Georgiy Georgiyovych.

Alona Utkina

