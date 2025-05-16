Exchange rates for May 16: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4709 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.47 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 46.38 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 10.93 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.79-41.20 UAH, the euro at 46.85-46.17 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.38-41.45 UAH, the euro at 46.55-46.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.47-41.50 UAH/USD and 46.46-46.48 UAH/EUR, respectively.

