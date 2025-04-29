Exchange rates for April 29: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.7441 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.74 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.39 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.08 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.97-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.87-47.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-10.70 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.45-41.55 UAH, the euro - at 47.50-47.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.67-41.70 UAH/USD and 47.37-47.38 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Supplement
Prices for gold fell by more than 1% on Monday, as the dollar remained stable and hopes for a de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China reduced appetite for safe-haven assets.