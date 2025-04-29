Exchange rates for April 29: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17345 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48719 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52894 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39755 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33324 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44091 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36573 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15058 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32747 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79626 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
3.4m/s
34%
755 mm
Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 15748 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 4110 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 11808 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 12094 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 7828 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 25178 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 44091 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 36573 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 32747 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 79626 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 18125 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 38593 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 38395 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 145461 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 59418 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Exchange rates for April 29: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.7441 UAH/USD, which strengthened it by 1 kopeck. The official euro exchange rate is 47.39 UAH, the zloty exchange rate is 11.08 UAH.

Exchange rates for April 29: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.7441 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.74 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.39 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.08 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.97-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.87-47.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-10.70 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.45-41.55 UAH, the euro - at 47.50-47.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.67-41.70 UAH/USD and 47.37-47.38 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        The number of criteria for joining the "White Business Club" needs to be increased - Kravchenko28.04.25, 11:11 • 6396 views

        Supplement

        Prices for gold fell by more than 1% on Monday, as the dollar remained stable and hopes for a de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China reduced appetite for safe-haven assets.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Euro
        National Bank of Ukraine
        China
        United States
        Brent
        $64.17
        Bitcoin
        $94,280.40
        S&P 500
        $5,504.44
        Tesla
        $281.00
        Газ TTF
        $32.40
        Золото
        $3,320.35
        Ethereum
        $1,796.94