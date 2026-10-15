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Exchange rates as of October 15: what happened to the dollar after its historic high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

As of October 15, the NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.9801 and the euro at UAH 50.3453. The hryvnia strengthened by 10 and 9 kopecks, respectively.

Exchange rates as of October 15: what happened to the dollar after its historic high

As of October 15, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.9801 per dollar, strengthening the national currency by 10 kopecks over the day after the dollar exchange rate reached an all-time high, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for October 15 at UAH 50.3453 per euro, strengthening the hryvnia by 9 kopecks over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data from specialized websites as of Thursday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.79 when buying and UAH 45.30 when selling; the euro—UAH 50.09 and UAH 50.78, respectively;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 45.05 when buying and UAH 45.22 when selling; the euro—UAH 50.60 and UAH 50.91, respectively.

      Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons07.10.26, 16:34 • 15965 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine