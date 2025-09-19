$41.190.02
Exchange rate on September 19: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2488/USD, which caused the hryvnia to devalue by five kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.78/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.46/PLN.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2488/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.24/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.78/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.46/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.00, the euro at UAH 49.10-48.47, the zloty at UAH 11.85-11.05;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.15-41.22, the euro at UAH 48.55-48.80, the zloty at UAH 11.35-11.45;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.07-41.11/USD and UAH 48.32-48.36/EUR.

        Addition

        The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to gradually withdraw 10 kopeck coins from cash circulation starting from October 1, 2025.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
