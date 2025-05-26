Exchange rate on May 26: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5094 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.50 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 46.99 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.02 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.71-41.12 UAH, the euro at 47.40-46.65 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.40-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 47.08-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.10 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.52-41.55 UAH/USD and 47.00-47.01 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Hryvnia exchange rate: The IMF says what it should be

Addition

The NBU reported that non-cash payments remain a priority in Ukrainians' calculations, and their share and volumes are systematically growing. In particular, the number of transactions using payment cards in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 2,191.3 million (for the same period last year - 1,950.9 million transactions).