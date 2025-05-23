Exchange rate on May 23: hryvnia devalued
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.49 UAH, the euro is 46.92 UAH, the zloty is 11.05 UAH. In the first quarter of 2025, the "Google tax" brought more than 3.5 billion UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.4999 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.49 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 46.92 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.05 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.74-41.17 UAH, the euro at 47.30-46.65 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.65 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 46.90-47.10 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.07 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.49-41.52 UAH/USD and 46.83-46.85 UAH/EUR, respectively.
The State Tax Service of Ukraine completed the first quarter of 2025 with an increase in revenues from the so-called "Google tax." In January-March, transnational corporations paid more than UAH 3.5 billion in taxes.