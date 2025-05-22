Ukraine has received over $133 billion in aid from partners since the start of the full-scale war - Ministry of Finance
Over three years, Ukraine has received over $133 billion in international aid. Germany has provided €17.3 billion, and Canada – €10.3 billion.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine has received more than 133 billion dollars of financial assistance from international partners. This was announced by the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko during a meeting with colleagues from Canada and Germany, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko held meetings with the Minister of Finance of Canada François-Philippe Champagne and the Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil.
The parties discussed the economic situation in Ukraine, the impact of the war on public finances and the prospects for international support in 2026. Particular attention was paid to maintaining macrofinancial stability and ensuring future budgetary needs.
According to the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Canada and Germany remain among the key donors of Ukraine:
• Germany has provided assistance in the amount of 17 billion 300 million euros, which is the second highest figure in the world;
• Canada ranks fifth with a support volume of 10 billion 300 million euros.
Both countries also supported the G7 ERA initiative on assistance to Ukraine:
• Canada is allocating 5 billion Canadian dollars (3 billion 400 million US dollars), of which the first tranche of 2 billion 500 million dollars has already been provided;
• The EU is allocating 18 billion 100 million euros (20 billion US dollars). Ukraine has already received four tranches totaling 6 billion euros.
In total, Ukraine has attracted 14 billion 700 million dollars within the G7 ERA initiative. These funds are directed to critical budgetary needs.
During the meeting of the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko with the Minister of Finance of Canada François-Philippe Champagne and the Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil, the prospects for confiscation of all frozen Russian assets in the future were also discussed.
Marchenko thanked the partners for supporting the Ukraine Facility instrument for 50 billion euros in 2024–2027, of which 3 billion 500 million have already been raised.
Canada and Germany reaffirmed their intention to continue comprehensive support for Ukraine and stressed the need for a systematic dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace.
G7 ERA (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration) is a G7 initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to Ukraine to support the budget, military needs and infrastructure reconstruction. It envisages providing Ukraine with about 50 billion dollars, secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets.