Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Exchange rate on May 21: hryvnia strengthened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.4851 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 9 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.36-41.45 UAH.

Exchange rate on May 21: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4851 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.48 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 46.65 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 10.98 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.75-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.10-46.47 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-10.60 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.36-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 46.68-46.85 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.05 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.49-41.52 UAH/USD and 46.67-46.68 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Addition

        The volume of cash transactions with bank cards is growing in Ukraine. At the end of the first quarter of this year, the average amount of cash withdrawal transaction increased by 18% year-on-year. Now Ukrainians withdraw an average of 4,735 hryvnias at a time.

