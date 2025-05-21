Exchange rate on May 21: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4851 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.48 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 46.65 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 10.98 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.75-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.10-46.47 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.36-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 46.68-46.85 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.49-41.52 UAH/USD and 46.67-46.68 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Addition

The volume of cash transactions with bank cards is growing in Ukraine. At the end of the first quarter of this year, the average amount of cash withdrawal transaction increased by 18% year-on-year. Now Ukrainians withdraw an average of 4,735 hryvnias at a time.