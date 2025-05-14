Exchange rate on May 14: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5004/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.50/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.09/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.84/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.78-41.15, the euro at UAH 46.65-45.90, the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.60;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.48, the euro at UAH 46.35-46.60, the zloty at UAH 10.90-11.02;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.55-41.58/USD and UAH 46.27-46.29/EUR, respectively.

The NBU reported that inflation in Ukraine was pushed up by last year's crop failures and rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, but there are signs of a slowdown and it is expected to fall to a single-digit level by the end of the year,