Exchange rate on May 14: hryvnia strengthened

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12223 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52399 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34545 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 103972 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81191 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91691 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86353 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180287 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73692 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180526 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52400 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 103972 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83335 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180287 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180526 views
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1150 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36339 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96537 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95413 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95837 views
Exchange rate on May 14: hryvnia strengthened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5004 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 3 kopecks. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.48 UAH.

Exchange rate on May 14: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5004/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.50/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.09/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.84/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.78-41.15, the euro at UAH 46.65-45.90, the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.60;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.48, the euro at UAH 46.35-46.60, the zloty at UAH 10.90-11.02;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.55-41.58/USD and UAH 46.27-46.29/EUR, respectively.

        Fuel consumption has decreased in Ukraine - fuel market expert 13.05.25, 16:05 • 1532 views

        Addition

        The NBU reported that inflation in Ukraine was pushed up by last year's crop failures and rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, but there are signs of a slowdown and it is expected to fall to a single-digit level by the end of the year,

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $66.30
        Bitcoin
        $103,913.70
        S&P 500
        $5,902.12
        Tesla
        $335.92
        Газ TTF
        $35.65
        Золото
        $3,237.05
        Ethereum
        $2,674.87