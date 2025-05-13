$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11014 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24754 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29284 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70812 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45234 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99873 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104135 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86940 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63856 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63359 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Fuel consumption decreased in Ukraine - fuel market expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The fuel market is experiencing difficulties due to reduced consumption and war risks. The bioethanol program has not started, but the "OKKO" network is building a plant to increase production.

Fuel consumption decreased in Ukraine - fuel market expert

Today, the Ukrainian fuel market is experiencing certain difficulties against the background of falling consumption combined with military risks. This was announced during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun, UNN reports.

Details

The market is actually not in very good condition, because consumption volumes are falling. We see that in the first four months of 2025, there is a decrease in diesel and liquefied gas compared to last year. There is a slight increase in gasoline. But still, the market is losing in total

- he noted.

Kuyun also added that additional losses are caused by Russian military attacks, which is an extremely "dangerous situation" for the market. That is why, according to him, "The bioethanol program did not work as expected.

Everyone expected that we would generate demand for our bioethanol. But in fact, we will now generate demand for European bioethanol. But on the other hand, we will at least start these programs, technologically improve. And when, God willing, the war ends, we will be ready to "run fast", including to produce, because many companies are preparing for this

 - Kuyun added.

In particular, the "OKKO" network is currently building a bioethanol plant that will produce 83 thousand tons per year, which today is equal to the entire volume of production in the country. And there will be several such plants.

According to the calculations of specialized associations, we will have half a million tons of ethanol against today's 90 thousand tons within 2 years

- the expert added.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, from May 1, a requirement for the mandatory content of bioethanol (alcohol) in gasoline at gas stations will come into force. Thus, all brands (except 98+ octane) must contain at least 5% bioethanol. Among the main reasons is Ukraine's obligation within the framework of European integration.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Economy
Europe
Ukraine
