Exchange rate on March 6: The National Bank strengthens the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.3680 UAH/USD, which is 21 kopecks stronger. In banks, the dollar is traded at 41.82/41.27 UAH, the euro - 44.42/43.70 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.3680 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 21 kopecks, reports UNN citing the NBU.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.36 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.24 UAH/EUR.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 09:00 this morning:
- The dollar can be bought for 41.82 UAH and sold for 41.27 UAH in banks.
- The euro can be bought for 44.42 UAH and sold for 43.70 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.40−41.50 UAH, and the euro at 44.35− 44.70 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.35 - 41.38 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.50−44.52 UAH/EUR for the euro.
Shmyhal: Ukraine's treasury account has 126 billion UAH, foreign exchange reserves amount to $40.3 billion.04.03.25, 16:53 • 34523 views