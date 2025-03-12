Exchange rate on March 12: hryvnia continues to devalue
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.41/USD. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.45-41.60, and the euro at UAH 45.09-45.32.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.4124/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.41/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 45.21/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.70 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks;
- The euro can be bought for UAH 45.27 and sold for UAH 44.62 in banks;
- In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.45-41.60, and the euro at UAH 45.09-45.32.
- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42 - 41.45/USD for the dollar and UAH 45.23 - 45.24/EUR for the euro, respectively.
In February 2025, annual inflation accelerated to 13.4%, and core inflation rose to 12%. The NBU forecasts a decrease in inflation to a single-digit level by the end of the year.
