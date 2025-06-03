Exchange rate on June 3: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.6184/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate of the dollar is UAH 41.61/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at UAH 47.50/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.15/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.25, the euro at UAH 47.65-46.90, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.75;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.45, the euro - at UAH 47.36-47.55, the zloty at UAH 11.05-11.15;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.66-41.69/USD and UAH 47.58-47.60/EUR, respectively.

The NBU increased валюти sales by 30% in May to support the hryvnia

Addition

The National Bank reported that business has restored positive assessments of business activity - for the first time since May 2024 in all surveyed sectors.