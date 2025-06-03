$41.530.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exchange rate on June 3: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6184 UAH/USD, which is 9 kopecks less. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.45 UAH.

Exchange rate on June 3: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.6184/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate of the dollar is UAH 41.61/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at UAH 47.50/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.15/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.25, the euro at UAH 47.65-46.90, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.75;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.45, the euro - at UAH 47.36-47.55, the zloty at UAH 11.05-11.15;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.66-41.69/USD and UAH 47.58-47.60/EUR, respectively.

        The NBU increased валюти sales by 30% in May to support the hryvnia02.06.25, 19:47 • 2156 views

        Addition

        The National Bank reported that business has restored positive assessments of business activity - for the first time since May 2024 in all surveyed sectors.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
