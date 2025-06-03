Exchange rate on June 3: hryvnia devalued
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6184 UAH/USD, which is 9 kopecks less. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.45 UAH.
The official exchange rate of the dollar is UAH 41.61/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at UAH 47.50/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.15/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.25, the euro at UAH 47.65-46.90, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.75;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.45, the euro - at UAH 47.36-47.55, the zloty at UAH 11.05-11.15;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.66-41.69/USD and UAH 47.58-47.60/EUR, respectively.
The National Bank reported that business has restored positive assessments of business activity - for the first time since May 2024 in all surveyed sectors.