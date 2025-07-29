Exchange rate on July 29: hryvnia slightly weakened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7997 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 48.69 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.43 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.45 UAH, and the euro at 49.32-48.72 UAH, and the zloty at 11.67-11.10;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.62-41.70 UAH, and the euro at 48.75-49.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.40-11.50;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.72-41.75 UAH/USD and 48.54-48.55 UAH/EUR, respectively.

