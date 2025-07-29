Exchange rate on July 29: hryvnia slightly weakened

$41.780.01
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
05:00 AM • 2960 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 21422 views
July 28, 05:54 PM • 21422 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94019 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 65094 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121859 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66072 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 59924 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 50919 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44324 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 32013 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positionsJuly 28, 08:06 PM • 12217 views
Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost powerJuly 28, 09:09 PM • 6036 views
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 11394 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in Ukraine12:18 AM • 11469 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged01:17 AM • 14614 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94020 views
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94020 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
July 28, 01:41 PM • 93291 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
July 28, 12:53 PM • 108898 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121859 views
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121859 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:49 PM • 336235 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
July 28, 12:41 PM • 76841 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM • 131569 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
July 26, 01:43 PM • 69902 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
July 26, 12:13 PM • 69430 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
July 26, 11:00 AM • 64546 views
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Exchange rate on July 29: hryvnia slightly weakened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7997/USD, which means a one-kopeck devaluation. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.69/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.43/PLN.

Exchange rate on July 29: hryvnia slightly weakened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7997 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 48.69 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.43 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.45 UAH, and the euro at 49.32-48.72 UAH, and the zloty at 11.67-11.10;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.62-41.70 UAH, and the euro at 48.75-49.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.40-11.50;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.72-41.75 UAH/USD and 48.54-48.55 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Only 0.63% of Ukrainian companies joined the tax White Business Club: research data28.07.25, 11:35 • 2852 views

        Addition

        In June, 502 heads of central government bodies (excluding the security and defense sector) received more than 64 million UAH in salaries. On average, this is almost 128 thousand hryvnias per person, which is six times higher than the average salary in the country. The heads of the NACP, the CEC, and the Accounting Chamber received the most last month - more than 200 thousand hryvnias each.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
