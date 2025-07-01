$41.640.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exchange rate on July 1: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 256 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate for July 1 at UAH 41.7788/USD, which is a depreciation of 13 kopiykas. The euro rate reached UAH 48.98/EUR, setting a new historical high.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7788/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.77/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.98/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.54/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:15:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-41.40 UAH, and the euro at 49.40-48.75 UAH, and the zloty at 11.67-11.15;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.57-41.65 UAH, and the euro at 49.15-49.35 UAH, and the zloty at 11.47-11.60;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.75-41.78 UAH/USD and 48.92-48.94 UAH/EUR, respectively.

         Addition

        On July 1, the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate reached UAH 48.98/EUR, which is a devaluation of 20 kopecks compared to June 30 and an update of the historical maximum. The euro rate has increased several times in June, breaking its own records.

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        Economy
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
