Exchange rate on July 1: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7788/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.77/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.98/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.54/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:15:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-41.40 UAH, and the euro at 49.40-48.75 UAH, and the zloty at 11.67-11.15;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.57-41.65 UAH, and the euro at 49.15-49.35 UAH, and the zloty at 11.47-11.60;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.75-41.78 UAH/USD and 48.92-48.94 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Addition

On July 1, the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate reached UAH 48.98/EUR, which is a devaluation of 20 kopecks compared to June 30 and an update of the historical maximum. The euro rate has increased several times in June, breaking its own records.