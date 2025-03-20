Exchange rate for March 20: hryvnia devalues
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.5730/USD, which is 1 kopeck less. Banks buy dollars for UAH 41.90 and sell for UAH 41.32.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.5730 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.57 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 45.32 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.90 UAH, and sold for 41.32 UAH in banks, and the euro can be bought for 45.70 UAH, and sold for 45.10 UAH in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.51-41.60 UAH, and the euro - at 45.28-45.50 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.54-41.57 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.23-45.24 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.
Addition
Deputy Head of the National Bank Oleksiy Shaban announced that Ukraine is preparing to introduce digital money. The economist explained that this is an alternative form of money on a par with cash and non-cash.