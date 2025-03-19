Entrepreneurs began hiring employees more often: where small businesses are growing
Kyiv • UNN
The number of sole proprietors with employees increased by 9% per year, reaching 259,000, employing 673,000 people. Most of these entrepreneurs are in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv.
The number of sole proprietors with employees increased by 9% per year, reaching 259 thousand, where 673 thousand people work. Most of these entrepreneurs are in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, and Lviv region, according to the monitoring service "Opendatabot", writes UNN.
Details
"The number of sole proprietors with employees increased by 9% per year. 673 thousand people work for 259 thousand entrepreneurs - 13% less than before the full-scale war," the message reads.
It is noted that the number of employees does not correlate with the number of active entrepreneurs and the course of hostilities in the country. For example, in the Covid period of 2020-2021, the number of such employees decreased by 11%, although the number of entrepreneurs did not change significantly (-822).
How 3 years of war have affected small and medium-sized businesses: trends among individual entrepreneurs17.02.25, 09:38 • 25366 views
Most of the sole proprietors with employees are registered in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 24 thousand or 9% of the total number. Kyiv and Lviv region shared the second and third places, where there are 23 thousand such entrepreneurs each.
Compared to the period before the full-scale invasion, the number of such entrepreneurs creating jobs increased by 26% in the Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions. Their number also increased by 25% in the Chernivtsi region and by 24% in the Volyn and Zhytomyr regions.
During this period, the number of sole proprietors with employees decreased by 9% in the Mykolaiv region and by 4% in the Odesa region. A logical decrease in entrepreneurs is also observed in the front-line and partially occupied regions.
No tax increase planned for private entrepreneurs - Ministry of Finance17.03.25, 10:58 • 63759 views