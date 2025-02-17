ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50623 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74625 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76323 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153525 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

How 3 years of war have affected small and medium-sized businesses: trends among individual entrepreneurs

How 3 years of war have affected small and medium-sized businesses: trends among individual entrepreneurs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25174 views

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 763,759 new individual entrepreneurs (FOP) have opened, and 684,995 have closed. The most popular sectors are retail trade and IT, and the share of women entrepreneurs has grown to 61%.

Over 3 years of war in Ukraine, 763,759 new individual entrepreneurs (FOP) have opened, while 684,995 have closed. The most popular areas are retail, IT and wholesale trade, and the share of women entrepreneurs has grown to 61%, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

Details

"763,759 new individual entrepreneurs (FOP) have opened in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale [invasion]. At the same time, 684,995 entrepreneurs decided to close their businesses over the past 3 years", - the message says.

The top 3 areas chosen by new entrepreneurs during the war:

  • retail trade - 28%
    • IT - 9%
      • wholesale trade - 7%.

        It is worth noting that before the full-scale invasion, almost twice as many new IT individual entrepreneurs were registered per month.

        Compared to the period before the start of the full-scale [invasion], the number of new cases in the field of postal and courier activities has tripled. The number of new individual entrepreneurs related to education has increased 2.6 times, and in the field of finance - 2.5 times.

        Image

        Over three years, the share of women entrepreneurs has grown from 40% to 61%. The largest share of women entrepreneurs among new individual entrepreneurs is in Khmilnytskyi (60.5%), Kirovohrad (60.1%) and Poltava (59.4%) regions. Women more often open businesses in the service, education and clothing production sectors, while men dominate in construction, transport and logistics.

        Image

        The largest number of new individual entrepreneurs during the major war was registered in Kyiv - 108,536, in Dnipropetrovsk region (68,377) and Lviv region (60,009). The opening of new businesses has noticeably decreased in the frontline and partially occupied regions: Luhansk, Kherson and Donetsk regions. The number of new entrepreneurs has increased in Rivne (+25%), Ivano-Frankivsk (+10%) and Chernihiv (+10%) regions.

        Image

        Despite the risks of war, the individual entrepreneur economy was breaking all records: more individual entrepreneurs were opening than closing each month. However, the situation changed at the end of 2024. The anti-record was set in January 2025: 61,455 individual entrepreneurs were closed. In comparison, only 21,358 entrepreneurs opened their own businesses.

        Image

        In total, individual entrepreneurs paid 126 billion UAH in taxes over almost 3 years of the full-scale [invasion]. The amount of the single tax paid by entrepreneurs is growing year by year, except for 2022. Last year, the amount of single tax revenues was 1.6 times higher than in 2021: 55.1 billion UAH versus 34.8 billion UAH.

        Image

        New taxes for individual entrepreneurs from 2025: what will change and who will be affected27.12.24, 12:33 • 16990 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyEconomy
        ukraineUkraine
        luhanskLuhansk
        donetskDonetsk
        lvivLviv
        khersonKherson
        kyivKyiv

        Contact us about advertising