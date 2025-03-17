Exchange rate for March 17: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5098/USD. The hryvnia strengthened by 2 kopecks. In February 2025, inflation accelerated to 13.4%.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5098 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.50 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 45.22 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:
⦁ the dollar can be bought for 41.85 UAH, and sold for 41.30 UAH in banks, and the euro can be bought for 45.45 UAH, and sold for 44.82 UAH in banks;
⦁ in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.50 UAH, and the euro - at 45.10-45.30 UAH;
⦁ on the interbank market, the rates are 41.38-41.44 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.02-45.07 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.
NBU spoke about the growing popularity of the euro among Ukrainians: what about the dollar06.03.25, 16:59 • 39771 view
Addition
In February 2025, inflation accelerated to 13.4% in annual terms, inflation is expected to decrease to a single-digit level by the end of the year.