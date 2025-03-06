NBU spoke about the growing popularity of the euro among Ukrainians: what about the dollar
The Deputy Head of the NBU reported on the long-term trend of increasing attractiveness of the euro as a savings currency. Despite this, the dollar remains the main currency for savings among Ukrainians.
In Ukraine, the increasing attractiveness of the euro as a currency for savings among the population is on the rise, and it is quite long-term. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the NBU, Serhiy Nikolaychuk, during a briefing, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
Details
"In fact, the trend towards increasing the attractiveness of the euro as a currency for savings among the population is on the rise, and it is quite long-term. It is primarily related, in our opinion, to Ukraine's Eurointegration aspirations and to a greater integration of the Ukrainian economy with the European one," said Nikolaychuk.
However, according to him, currently, if we look at the structure of cash currency purchases by the population, the dollar remains the dominant currency.
The Deputy Head of the NBU, Yuriy Geletiy, noted that there are currently no significant grounds for changing the attractiveness of the dollar compared to other currencies as a currency for savings.
"Currently, we see the leading role of the dollar. Analyzing the dynamics over the past year, this leading role has not been lost. On our part, we will analyze the situation, but at the moment we do not see significant grounds for changing the attractiveness of the dollar compared to other currencies as a currency for savings," said Geletiy.
Supplement
The Head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, reported that the issue of re-linking the hryvnia exchange rate to the euro instead of the dollar is not on the agenda. The National Bank is analyzing, considering various options, and approaching the resolution of this issue comprehensively.
In March 2024, the Oversight Council of monetary and currency market indicators reported that due to the increase in the volume of currency operations in euros, a discussion regarding the transition to linking the hryvnia exchange rate to the euro instead of the dollar may soon arise.
On February 13, 2025, the head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, stated that there is currently no decision on changing the currency that forms the exchange rate from the dollar to the euro, but this is a matter of the future.