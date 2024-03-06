Exchange rate as of March 6: hryvnia depreciation

On Wednesday, the dollar rose by 5 kopeks on the foreign exchange market, both in purchase and sale. As for the euro, it increased by 2 kopeks when buying and by 10 kopeks when selling, according to the NBU, UNN reports .

On the cash market, the hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar fluctuates between UAH 38.25 and 38.70. Euros can be bought for UAH 41.42 and sold for UAH 42.10.

In exchange offices (black market), the dollar is traded at UAH 38.58-38.62, and the euro at UAH 41.89-42.00. On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 38.37-38.42 UAH/$ for the dollar and 41.69-41.72 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

The rate of counterfeit banknotes in Ukraine decreased in 2023 - 2.1 counterfeits per million hryvnias compared to 2.2 in 2022, while in the EU counterfeiting was almost eight times higher, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

