$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Exchange rate as of March 6: hryvnia depreciation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22041 views

On March 6, the hryvnia depreciated against the dollar and the euro: the dollar rose by 5 kopeks and the euro by 2-10 kopeks on the buying and selling side.

Exchange rate as of March 6: hryvnia depreciation

On Wednesday, the dollar rose by 5 kopeks on the foreign exchange market, both in purchase and sale. As for the euro, it increased by 2 kopeks when buying and by 10 kopeks when selling, according to the NBU, UNN reports .

Details

On the cash market, the hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar fluctuates between UAH 38.25 and 38.70. Euros can be bought for UAH 41.42 and sold for UAH 42.10.

In exchange offices (black market), the dollar is traded at UAH 38.58-38.62, and the euro at UAH 41.89-42.00. On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 38.37-38.42 UAH/$ for the dollar and 41.69-41.72 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The rate of counterfeit banknotes in Ukraine decreased in 2023 - 2.1 counterfeits per million hryvnias compared to 2.2 in 2022, while in the EU counterfeiting was almost eight times higher, according to the National Bank of Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
