Exchange according to the formula "1000 for 1000" with Russia was discussed regarding prisoners of war - Zelenskyy

A possible exchange of prisoners of war in the format "1000 for 1000" was discussed with Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "and from our side there were signals" regarding the return of Ukrainian political prisoners and journalists may also be considered.

I don't want to go into details now, exchanging children for soldiers, it seems to me that this... To be honest, we do not support such an approach. Children must be returned. And it is unfair and against the law, even against the laws of war - said the head of state.

He added that it is on this principle that the group headed by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov is working with representatives of the Security Service and intelligence services.

Recall

During his report to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov detailed the results of the negotiations in Turkey and further steps, including the exchange of prisoners of war under the formula "1000 for 1000". A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has already been agreed - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days.

