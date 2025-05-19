$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exchange according to the formula "1000 for 1000" with Russia was discussed regarding prisoners of war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

The President announced negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". Ukraine also insists on the return of its political prisoners and journalists.

Exchange according to the formula "1000 for 1000" with Russia was discussed regarding prisoners of war - Zelenskyy

A possible exchange of prisoners of war in the format "1000 for 1000" was discussed with Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "and from our side there were signals" regarding the return of Ukrainian political prisoners and journalists may also be considered.

I don't want to go into details now, exchanging children for soldiers, it seems to me that this... To be honest, we do not support such an approach. Children must be returned. And it is unfair and against the law, even against the laws of war

- said the head of state.

He added that it is on this principle that the group headed by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov is working with representatives of the Security Service and intelligence services.

Recall

During his report to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov detailed the results of the negotiations in Turkey and further steps, including the exchange of prisoners of war under the formula "1000 for 1000". A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has already been agreed - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
