Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad will run for President.

Reports UNN with reference to Iranian state television and CN.

Details

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registered his candidacy for the June 28 presidential election on Sunday (02.06.2024), Iranian state media reported.

Help

Ahmadinejad, a former member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard, was first elected president of Erwan in 2005, but resigned due to term restrictions in 2013.

The Guardian Council banned him from running in the 2017 election, a year after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned him that running in the election was "not in his best interests and not in the best interests of the country.

Add-ons

I am sure that all the country's problems can be solved by making the most of national opportunities