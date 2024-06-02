Ex-President Ahmadinejad will play in the Iranian elections
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered his candidacy for the presidential election in Iran, which will be held on June 28.
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registered his candidacy for the June 28 presidential election on Sunday (02.06.2024), Iranian state media reported.
Ahmadinejad, a former member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard, was first elected president of Erwan in 2005, but resigned due to term restrictions in 2013.
The Guardian Council banned him from running in the 2017 election, a year after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned him that running in the election was "not in his best interests and not in the best interests of the country.
I am sure that all the country's problems can be solved by making the most of national opportunities
Moderate former parliament speaker Ali Larijani and ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, among others, are also running for President.
The watchdog council will announce the final list of candidates on June 11.
