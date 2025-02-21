Ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko is served with new suspicion

The People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 7th and 8th convocations, former chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council, current deputy of the same regional council, Mykhailo Holovko, was served a notice of suspicion of failure to declare property worth more than UAH 2 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

Details

The surname is not specified, but according to the case file, it appears that it is Mykhailo Holovko.

On the instructions of the Head of the SAPO, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council (who is currently a deputy of the same regional council) of intentionally entering knowingly false information in the declarations of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption, - the statement said.

It is reported that the pre-trial investigation found that at that time the head of the regional council did not reflect in his declarations for 2022-2023 information about a 201.9-square-meter apartment that belonged to his mother, but which he used with family members.

In addition, in the declaration for 2022, the person did not include information about the funds in the bank account, as well as non-residential premises, namely a parking space, a car wash and a storage room, which belong to his family members.

Addendum

It should be noted that the HACC is currently hearing a case on charges of the said person of requesting and receiving an undue benefit from a business volunteer.

In 2024, a pre-trial investigation was completed in the case of the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of asking for and receiving a bribe from a volunteer businessman.

