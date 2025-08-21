Ex-businessman suspected of embezzling 5 million euros from Hungarian gas company

Law enforcement agencies have notified a former businessman of suspicion of embezzling almost 5 million euros from a Hungarian gas supplier company. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the company's investor is a well-known American businessman and philanthropist of Ukrainian origin. The events began in late 2018 - early 2019: the suspect, who was well-versed in the gas market, decided to enrich himself at someone else's expense.

The scheme of the scam was supposed to involve creating or buying companies with a good reputation, appointing fictitious directors (for money or out of friendship), concluding contracts with a large gas supplier, accumulating debts, selling gas to end consumers and appropriating the proceeds, and to avoid responsibility, hiding money in the authorized capital of firms controlled by his daughters and wife.

The suspect, with the help of his acquaintances, approached a European supplier company and began concluding framework contracts. At first, everything looked legal: gas was supplied to several controlled companies from March 2019 to 2020.

Then payments stopped, although gas continued to flow from the European supplier. The investigation established that the gas was sold through a network of intermediaries, including fictitious firms. The proceeds were transferred to the accounts of the suspect's family.

These funds were injected into the authorized capital of one of the companies, where the suspect's daughters became participants, as well as firms controlled by his wife and daughters.

The investigation also established that from July 2020 to January 2021 alone, the authorized capital of one of the enterprises increased almost a hundredfold. Contributions were made from the accounts of related firms - all of them associated with the family.

The suspect is accused under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 27 (Types of accomplices);

Part 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or acquisition thereof by abuse of official position);

Part 3 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

The accused faces a long prison sentence.

