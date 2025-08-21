Ex-businessman suspected of embezzling 5 million euros from Hungarian gas company

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 6782 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 9860 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16142 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 10778 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 18899 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 46551 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 55425 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 58529 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 82146 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 195704 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
40%
746mm
Popular news
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 49303 views
Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualtyPhotoAugust 21, 07:51 AM • 7722 views
New 20-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being put into circulation: detailsAugust 21, 07:52 AM • 5472 views
Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat himPhotoAugust 21, 09:16 AM • 4844 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 61184 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 6784 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16144 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 61378 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 103323 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 195720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Popov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 59545 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 54645 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 54111 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 81557 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 96683 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Facebook
ChatGPT

Ex-businessman suspected of embezzling 5 million euros from Hungarian gas company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A former businessman has been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost 5 million euros from a Hungarian gas supply company. He used a scheme involving fictitious companies and directors to appropriate the funds, and then legalized them through the authorized capital of firms controlled by his family.

Ex-businessman suspected of embezzling 5 million euros from Hungarian gas company

Law enforcement agencies have notified a former businessman of suspicion of embezzling almost 5 million euros from a Hungarian gas supplier company. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the company's investor is a well-known American businessman and philanthropist of Ukrainian origin. The events began in late 2018 - early 2019: the suspect, who was well-versed in the gas market, decided to enrich himself at someone else's expense.

The scheme of the scam was supposed to involve creating or buying companies with a good reputation, appointing fictitious directors (for money or out of friendship), concluding contracts with a large gas supplier, accumulating debts, selling gas to end consumers and appropriating the proceeds, and to avoid responsibility, hiding money in the authorized capital of firms controlled by his daughters and wife.

The suspect, with the help of his acquaintances, approached a European supplier company and began concluding framework contracts. At first, everything looked legal: gas was supplied to several controlled companies from March 2019 to 2020.

Then payments stopped, although gas continued to flow from the European supplier. The investigation established that the gas was sold through a network of intermediaries, including fictitious firms. The proceeds were transferred to the accounts of the suspect's family.

These funds were injected into the authorized capital of one of the companies, where the suspect's daughters became participants, as well as firms controlled by his wife and daughters.

The investigation also established that from July 2020 to January 2021 alone, the authorized capital of one of the enterprises increased almost a hundredfold. Contributions were made from the accounts of related firms - all of them associated with the family.

The suspect is accused under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 3 of Art. 27 (Types of accomplices);
    • Part 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or acquisition thereof by abuse of official position);
      • Part 3 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

        The accused faces a long prison sentence.

        Recall

        Law enforcement officers liquidated a drug smuggling channel, seizing cocaine worth almost 7 million hryvnias. The organizer, a resident of Lviv, involved international drivers to transport drugs, which were then sold in Ukraine.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
        Hryvnia
        Euro
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        Hungary
        Ukraine
        Lviv