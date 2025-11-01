Everyone who holds our positions at the front, thereby preserves our entire state: Zelenskyy honored servicemen with state awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded servicemen with state awards, including the "Golden Star" orders. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

"Every defender of Ukraine is truly a defender of life. Everyone who protects our positions at the front thereby protects our entire state. And where our Ukrainian positions are truly strong, life always wins. I awarded servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with "Golden Star" orders and other state awards and presented awards to the families of our Heroes, who were posthumously awarded the title," Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked everyone who fights for Ukraine and truly fully performs combat missions, destroys the occupier, protects their comrades, and protects all our people.

"Ukraine is courage that has yielded results. And that is how we will protect our state, that is how we will end this war - by preserving the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine, all the rights of our Ukrainian people. And we remember everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine to survive," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that recognizes the special merits of warriors awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" to Ukraine.