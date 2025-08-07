Everyone pursues their own interests: the CPD urged not to believe rumors circulating amid a possible meeting between Putin and Trump

$41.610.07
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5726 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35458 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38716 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62448 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86484 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64596 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43162 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44333 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55983 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55788 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28938 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35497 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38750 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63560 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Everyone pursues their own interests: the CPD urged not to believe rumors circulating amid a possible meeting between Putin and Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, urges not to believe rumors about a meeting between Trump and Putin. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine.

Everyone pursues their own interests: the CPD urged not to believe rumors circulating amid a possible meeting between Putin and Trump

After media reports emerged about plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, made a statement urging people not to believe rumors, UNN writes with reference to Kovalenko's message on Telegram.

Most of the rumors in the media now are nowhere near reality. Especially regarding plans, on the contrary, ears immediately stick out behind publications, and not only Russian ones, because everyone pursues their own interests.

- Kovalenko stated.

The head of the CPD also urged less reflection.

- Kovalenko stated.

The head of the CPD also urged less reflection.

Addition

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine, recognition of Russia's territorial gains, lifting of sanctions, and energy cooperation. The Kremlin's refusal would mean the loss of hopes for a compromise agreement.

Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov told Russian media that the issue of a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump has been agreed upon for the coming days.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States