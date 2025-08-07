Everyone pursues their own interests: the CPD urged not to believe rumors circulating amid a possible meeting between Putin and Trump

After media reports emerged about plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, made a statement urging people not to believe rumors, UNN writes with reference to Kovalenko's message on Telegram.

Most of the rumors in the media now are nowhere near reality. Especially regarding plans, on the contrary, ears immediately stick out behind publications, and not only Russian ones, because everyone pursues their own interests. - Kovalenko stated.

The head of the CPD also urged less reflection.

Addition

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine, recognition of Russia's territorial gains, lifting of sanctions, and energy cooperation. The Kremlin's refusal would mean the loss of hopes for a compromise agreement.

Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov told Russian media that the issue of a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump has been agreed upon for the coming days.