This autumn, one in ten companies in Russia plans to cut staff. Businesses are forced to cut costs due to falling demand, rising taxes, more expensive loans, and the need to raise salaries for a narrow circle of key employees. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The largest cuts are expected in construction, retail, consulting, mechanical engineering, and the mining industry. The most vulnerable are young specialists, administrative staff, marketers, non-technical IT workers, and everyone whose work does not generate direct profit. In industry, low-skilled personnel are under attack, as they are actively being replaced by machines and automated processes. - the report says.

At the same time, the cuts affected even the largest state corporations. "Gazprom" has already announced the dismissal of 1,600 employees from its central office, and the United Aircraft Corporation "Rostec" plans to cut about 1,500 managers in Moscow.

Despite official statistics on "staff shortages," the situation in the Russian labor market is rapidly deteriorating. The Russian economy is entering a phase of systemic cuts, which will inevitably hit consumer activity and the well-being of the population, especially in the regions.

