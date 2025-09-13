$41.310.10
07:00 AM • 6504 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 18202 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 32713 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 25373 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 39526 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 46968 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 35253 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 34894 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24160 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 33219 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Every tenth company in Russia cuts staff due to economic downturn - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

This autumn, every tenth company in Russia plans to cut staff. Businesses are forced to cut costs due to falling demand, rising taxes, and more expensive loans.

Every tenth company in Russia cuts staff due to economic downturn - intelligence

This autumn, one in ten companies in Russia plans to cut staff. Businesses are forced to cut costs due to falling demand, rising taxes, more expensive loans, and the need to raise salaries for a narrow circle of key employees. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The largest cuts are expected in construction, retail, consulting, mechanical engineering, and the mining industry. The most vulnerable are young specialists, administrative staff, marketers, non-technical IT workers, and everyone whose work does not generate direct profit. In industry, low-skilled personnel are under attack, as they are actively being replaced by machines and automated processes.

- the report says.

At the same time, the cuts affected even the largest state corporations. "Gazprom" has already announced the dismissal of 1,600 employees from its central office, and the United Aircraft Corporation "Rostec" plans to cut about 1,500 managers in Moscow.

Despite official statistics on "staff shortages," the situation in the Russian labor market is rapidly deteriorating. The Russian economy is entering a phase of systemic cuts, which will inevitably hit consumer activity and the well-being of the population, especially in the regions.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, none of the Russian financial organizations were able to restore access to SWIFT after being disconnected due to Russian aggression. The volume of financial traffic from Russia fell tenfold, and internal operations almost disappeared.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Gazprom
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine