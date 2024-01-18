Every second pensioner in Ukraine receives less than 4 thousand hryvnias

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 56941 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107529 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136403 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135095 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174871 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280638 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178153 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102702 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102437 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104424 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71038 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 43986 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 56959 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259118 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31862 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136405 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105845 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105850 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122020 views
Every second pensioner in Ukraine receives less than 4 thousand hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26510 views

More than half of pensioners in Ukraine receive less than UAH 4,000, and the average pension is UAH 5,385. The highest pensions are in Kyiv and the lowest in Ternopil region.

More than half of pensioners in Ukraine receive payments of up to UAH 4,000. The lowest average pension is in Ternopil region, and the highest is in Kyiv. This is reported by the online database Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, according to the Pension Fund, there are more than 10 million pensioners in Ukraine at the beginning of 2024. 51% of them receive pensions of less than UAH 4000.  Only a third of pensioners receive payments greater than or at the level of the average pension.

At the same time, the average pension in Ukraine in 2024 is UAH 5385. It has increased by 16.5% in year. The lowest payments are received by pensioners in Ternopil region - UAH 4070, and the highest - in Kyiv: 7248 UAH.

Image

The largest increase in the average pension occurred in Rivne region: by 1.5 times in a year. This is 26% more than the average payments in the country. Currently, in 8 regions of the country, payments are higher than the national average.

More than 8 million pensioners currently receive their payments through the bank. 

Image

Addendum

 In total, during the two years the number of pensioners decreased by 324 580 people. This is 34% less than in the covid 2020-2021 years, when the number of pensioners decreased by 493 613 people.

Pensions will increase by an average of 13%: Shmyhal on March indexation12.01.24, 19:10 • 30482 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

