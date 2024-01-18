Every second pensioner in Ukraine receives less than 4 thousand hryvnias

More than half of pensioners in Ukraine receive payments of up to UAH 4,000. The lowest average pension is in Ternopil region, and the highest is in Kyiv. This is reported by the online database Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, according to the Pension Fund, there are more than 10 million pensioners in Ukraine at the beginning of 2024. 51% of them receive pensions of less than UAH 4000. Only a third of pensioners receive payments greater than or at the level of the average pension.

At the same time, the average pension in Ukraine in 2024 is UAH 5385. It has increased by 16.5% in year. The lowest payments are received by pensioners in Ternopil region - UAH 4070, and the highest - in Kyiv: 7248 UAH.

The largest increase in the average pension occurred in Rivne region: by 1.5 times in a year. This is 26% more than the average payments in the country. Currently, in 8 regions of the country, payments are higher than the national average.

More than 8 million pensioners currently receive their payments through the bank.

Addendum

In total, during the two years the number of pensioners decreased by 324 580 people. This is 34% less than in the covid 2020-2021 years, when the number of pensioners decreased by 493 613 people.

