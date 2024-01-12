Pensions will increase by an average of 13%: Shmyhal on March indexation

In March this year, the government will index pensions. According to preliminary calculations by the Ministry of Social Policy, pensions will increase by an average of 13%. This was announced during a government meeting by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to him, the total social expenditures of the state budget in 2024 will amount to UAH 470 billion. This is UAH 25 billion more than last year.

At the same time, Ukraine will continue to digitize the social sphere.

"We have already combined pension payments, subsidies and social insurance in the Pension Fund. We are launching electronic case management. This is an approach that will allow us to individually support Ukrainian families. All organizational processes will be simplified and automated," added Shmyhal.

Shmyhal assured that pensions and benefits will be paid on time

According to the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak, this year, according to preliminary calculations, the approximate amount of pension indexation will be 13%.