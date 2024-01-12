Pensions will increase by an average of 13%: Shmyhal on March indexation

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100008 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111396 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141314 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138440 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283486 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167235 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148850 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43866 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32589 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65787 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 34339 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53950 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100008 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261374 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53950 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107021 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107007 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123098 views
Pensions will increase by an average of 13%: Shmyhal on March indexation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30483 views

Ukraine plans to raise pensions by about 13% in March, and the state budget allocates UAH 470 billion for social spending in 2024.

In March this year, the government will index pensions. According to preliminary calculations by the Ministry of Social Policy, pensions will increase by an average of 13%. This was announced during a government meeting by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to him, the total social expenditures of the state budget in 2024 will amount to UAH 470 billion. This is UAH 25 billion more than last year.

At the same time, Ukraine will continue to digitize the social sphere.

"We have already combined pension payments, subsidies and social insurance in the Pension Fund. We are launching electronic case management. This is an approach that will allow us to individually support Ukrainian families. All organizational processes will be simplified and automated," added Shmyhal.

Shmyhal assured that pensions and benefits will be paid on time03.01.24, 13:25 • 29297 views

Recall

According to the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak, this year, according to preliminary calculations, the approximate amount of pension indexation will be 13%. 

Antonina Tumanova

Economy

Contact us about advertising