Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 22913 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 40840 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 30349 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 32373 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 57048 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 68554 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 88777 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 145817 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 56082 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 48905 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
"Every participant violated international law": journalists who took part in Russia's propaganda tour will be held accountable - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing an appeal to the headquarters of media outlets that participated in Russia's propaganda press tour to the occupied territories. Participants face legal consequences and a ban on entry to Ukraine.

"Every participant violated international law": journalists who took part in Russia's propaganda tour will be held accountable - MFA

Ukraine is outraged by the participation of a number of international media in a propaganda press tour to the occupied territories, organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, on social networks, as reported by UNN.

Details

He emphasized that every participant in such an event violated international law and Ukrainian legislation by illegally crossing the state border.

Every participant violated international law and national legislation of Ukraine by crossing an uncontrolled section of our state border, and will face legal consequences, including a ban on entry

- Tikhiy emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing official appeals to the headquarters of these media in their countries with a demand for apologies and an end to such practices. The spokesman also reminded that during the full-scale invasion, Russia committed more than 800 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine, and at least 28 Ukrainian journalists are currently illegally detained in Russian prisons.

This reality will NOT be shown to gullible foreign journalists who ended up on the propaganda tour of the Russian Ministry of Defense — Russia is a state of strict censorship, and everyone knows that

- he emphasized.

Recall

Recently, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the head of the occupation administration in Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, held a meeting with a group of so-called foreign journalists and politicians from a number of countries.

Russian propaganda uses events of this format to create the illusion of international interest in the temporarily occupied territories and to spread fabrications about the alleged "Donbas genocide," "Ukrainian water blockade," and the "reconstruction" of the region.

Russian authorities criminalize any independent journalism17.09.25, 03:28 • 3342 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine