"Every participant violated international law": journalists who took part in Russia's propaganda tour will be held accountable - MFA

Ukraine is outraged by the participation of a number of international media in a propaganda press tour to the occupied territories, organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, on social networks, as reported by UNN.

He emphasized that every participant in such an event violated international law and Ukrainian legislation by illegally crossing the state border.

Every participant violated international law and national legislation of Ukraine by crossing an uncontrolled section of our state border, and will face legal consequences, including a ban on entry - Tikhiy emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing official appeals to the headquarters of these media in their countries with a demand for apologies and an end to such practices. The spokesman also reminded that during the full-scale invasion, Russia committed more than 800 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine, and at least 28 Ukrainian journalists are currently illegally detained in Russian prisons.

This reality will NOT be shown to gullible foreign journalists who ended up on the propaganda tour of the Russian Ministry of Defense — Russia is a state of strict censorship, and everyone knows that - he emphasized.

Recently, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the head of the occupation administration in Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, held a meeting with a group of so-called foreign journalists and politicians from a number of countries.

Russian propaganda uses events of this format to create the illusion of international interest in the temporarily occupied territories and to spread fabrications about the alleged "Donbas genocide," "Ukrainian water blockade," and the "reconstruction" of the region.

