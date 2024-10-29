Every handshake with Putin gives him confidence: Zelensky reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine commented on the Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. He called for the isolation of Russia and emphasized that flirting with the aggressor only increases its appetite.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Monday night's attack on the State Industrial Complex in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, calling for the isolation of Russia and increased pressure until the terror stops. He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.
Every handshake with the war criminal Putin gives him confidence. Every kind smile convinces him that he can get away with his crimes. Instead of flirting with him, we must force him to peace through our collective resolve
According to Zelensky, Derzhprom is one of the world's most famous constructivist buildings, which is under temporary enhanced protection by UNESCO.
He also emphasized the aggressor's attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih and other Ukrainian cities and communities.
Appeasement never brings peace - it only whets the aggressor's appetite. At the same time, we must isolate the aggressor and increase pressure on it until it stops terrorizing. Adherence to common principles saves human life and cultural heritage. Neglecting them brings death and destruction,
