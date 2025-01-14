Evening attack on Sumy: what is known about the consequences of the air strike on the city
Kyiv • UNN
An infrastructure facility was damaged in Sumy as a result of an enemy air attack. Rescuers are working at the scene, according to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.
Details
On the evening of January 13, explosions were heard in the city of Sumy as a result of an enemy air attack. The attack damaged a city infrastructure facility.
Rescue services immediately started working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the area. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
Local authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant, follow safety rules and avoid staying near dangerous areas.
Recall
