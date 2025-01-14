ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Evening attack on Sumy: what is known about the consequences of the air strike on the city

Evening attack on Sumy: what is known about the consequences of the air strike on the city

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Sumy as a result of an enemy air attack. Rescuers are working at the scene, according to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

In Sumy, infrastructure was damaged as a result of an enemy strike. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of January 13, explosions were heard in the city of Sumy as a result of an enemy air attack. The attack damaged a city infrastructure facility. 

Rescue services immediately started working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the area. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack. 

Local authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant, follow safety rules and avoid staying near dangerous areas. 

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Sumy.

