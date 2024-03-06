Evaders are to be restricted only in the right to use vehicles - Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence currently allows only one restriction on citizens liable for military service in the draft law on mobilization - the right to drive vehicles. Restrictions on the right to travel abroad and blocking of funds are planned to be removed by the second reading, said Fedir Venislavsky, MP from the Servant of the People party, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

Venislavsky noted that the third block of the most high-profile issues being considered by the committee is the issues related to the possibility of restricting the rights of citizens in court at the request of the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

According to him, the MPs do not allow all the proposed restrictions in the wording of the document adopted in the first reading.

The right to dispose of funds held in the account, the right to travel abroad and the right to drive a vehicle. The deputies have reached a consensus at the moment, and we allow only one restriction - the right to drive vehicles if the person has not fulfilled the requirement of the TCC and has not appeared to draw up documents to clarify the data, or has not appeared under a summons received ," Venislavsky said.

Recall

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government's draft law on mobilization, which, among other things, provides for potential restrictions on evaders. Thus, the CCC will be able to apply to the court to impose the following restrictions: