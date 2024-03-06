$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12097 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34398 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32192 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 187869 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173257 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170883 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217792 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248483 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154275 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371450 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Evaders are to be restricted only in the right to use vehicles - Venislavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24107 views

The committee removed restrictions on traveling abroad and blocking funds from the draft law on mobilization, leaving only restrictions on driving vehicles.

Evaders are to be restricted only in the right to use vehicles - Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence currently allows only one restriction on citizens liable for military service in the draft law on mobilization - the right to drive vehicles. Restrictions on the right to travel abroad and blocking of funds are planned to be removed by the second reading, said Fedir Venislavsky, MP from the Servant of the People party, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

Venislavsky noted that the third block of the most high-profile issues being considered by the committee is the issues related to the possibility of restricting the rights of citizens in court at the request of the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

According to him, the MPs do not allow all the proposed restrictions in the wording of the document adopted in the first reading.

The right to dispose of funds held in the account, the right to travel abroad and the right to drive a vehicle. The deputies have reached a consensus at the moment, and we allow only one restriction - the right to drive vehicles if the person has not fulfilled the requirement of the TCC and has not appeared to draw up documents to clarify the data, or has not appeared under a summons received

 ," Venislavsky said.

Recall

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government's draft law on mobilization, which, among other things, provides for potential restrictions on evaders. Thus, the CCC will be able to apply to the court to impose the following restrictions:

  • temporary restriction of the right to travel abroad;
  • temporary restrictions on the right to drive a vehicle;
  • seizure of funds and other valuables of an individual, as well as electronic money held on accounts and deposited in banks or other financial institutions and electronic wallets.
Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
