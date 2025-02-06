ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Evacuation of 125 families with children is planned in Kharkiv region - RMA

Evacuation of 125 families with children is planned in Kharkiv region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26273 views

In Kharkiv region, 125 families with children are evacuated due to intensified shelling. The enemy is targeting evacuation vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Evacuations continue in the Kharkiv region due to shelling by Russian troops. Currently, it is planned to evacuate 125 families with children. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details 

"We had 344 settlements under evacuation. Five more were added to them, respectively - the Velykoburlutska community and Kindrashivska, in the Kupiansk direction. In fact, the enemy started shelling the settlements more intensively there. We have to evacuate 125 families with children," said Syniehubov.

However, according to Sinegubov, people are reluctant to leave, so the authorities are forced to step up communication efforts to engage residents in the evacuation. The activities involve units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and more than 60 volunteer organizations that are working in this area.

"Unfortunately, the enemy is targeting evacuation vehicles, ambulances, the National Police, and the State Emergency Service units, and unfortunately, we are already recording this on a systematic basis almost every day," said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that 344 settlements were being evacuated in the Kupyansk sector due to constant shelling and difficult conditions. According to Sinegubov, 133 people were on the left bank and more than 1,000 on the right bank.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

