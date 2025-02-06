Evacuation of 125 families with children is planned in Kharkiv region - RMA

Evacuations continue in the Kharkiv region due to shelling by Russian troops. Currently, it is planned to evacuate 125 families with children. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We had 344 settlements under evacuation. Five more were added to them, respectively - the Velykoburlutska community and Kindrashivska, in the Kupiansk direction. In fact, the enemy started shelling the settlements more intensively there. We have to evacuate 125 families with children," said Syniehubov.

However, according to Sinegubov, people are reluctant to leave, so the authorities are forced to step up communication efforts to engage residents in the evacuation. The activities involve units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and more than 60 volunteer organizations that are working in this area.

"Unfortunately, the enemy is targeting evacuation vehicles, ambulances, the National Police, and the State Emergency Service units, and unfortunately, we are already recording this on a systematic basis almost every day," said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that 344 settlements were being evacuated in the Kupyansk sector due to constant shelling and difficult conditions. According to Sinegubov, 133 people were on the left bank and more than 1,000 on the right bank.