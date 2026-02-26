$43.240.02
02:09 PM • 2562 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 10107 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 9944 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 54144 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 33784 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 47348 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 61360 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52681 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62458 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31597 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Evacuation continues in Sumy region border areas - over 4,000 people remain in the dangerous zone

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The evacuation of the population from border communities in Sumy region continues due to systematic shelling. Approximately 4,200 people who refused to evacuate remain in the 5-kilometer zone.

Evacuation continues in Sumy region border areas - over 4,000 people remain in the dangerous zone

The evacuation of residents from border communities in Sumy Oblast, which are systematically shelled by Russian troops, continues. The greatest threat remains in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border. This was stated by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, residents of 116 settlements are subject to evacuation within the five-kilometer zone. As of now, about 4,200 people remain in this zone. There are no children among them.

Hryhorov noted that everyone who decided not to leave officially wrote a refusal to evacuate.

Those who did not leave wrote an official refusal. This is their right. We understand how difficult it is to leave one's home. But it is important to say honestly: there is no safety in the zone of constant shelling

- he emphasized.

The head of the OVA also drew attention to the fact that not only civilians but also emergency services are in danger.

Medics, rescuers, and police officers have repeatedly come under enemy fire while responding to calls for help. Unfortunately, there have also been tragic cases

- Hryhorov reported.

He urged residents of the border area to once again weigh all the risks and take advantage of the opportunity for safe departure.

According to the head of the OVA, evacuation and subsequent resettlement of people are provided. A special headquarters for evacuation measures is operating in Sumy Oblast to coordinate actions.

While there is an opportunity for safe departure, take advantage of it. Life is the highest value

- Oleh Hryhorov concluded.

Recall

On February 25, firefighter-rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk died in the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy Oblast. His car was hit by a Russian drone when the man was returning from duty.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast