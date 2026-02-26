Evacuation continues in Sumy region border areas - over 4,000 people remain in the dangerous zone

The evacuation of residents from border communities in Sumy Oblast, which are systematically shelled by Russian troops, continues. The greatest threat remains in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border. This was stated by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, residents of 116 settlements are subject to evacuation within the five-kilometer zone. As of now, about 4,200 people remain in this zone. There are no children among them.

Hryhorov noted that everyone who decided not to leave officially wrote a refusal to evacuate.

Those who did not leave wrote an official refusal. This is their right. We understand how difficult it is to leave one's home. But it is important to say honestly: there is no safety in the zone of constant shelling - he emphasized.

The head of the OVA also drew attention to the fact that not only civilians but also emergency services are in danger.

Medics, rescuers, and police officers have repeatedly come under enemy fire while responding to calls for help. Unfortunately, there have also been tragic cases - Hryhorov reported.

He urged residents of the border area to once again weigh all the risks and take advantage of the opportunity for safe departure.

According to the head of the OVA, evacuation and subsequent resettlement of people are provided. A special headquarters for evacuation measures is operating in Sumy Oblast to coordinate actions.

While there is an opportunity for safe departure, take advantage of it. Life is the highest value - Oleh Hryhorov concluded.

Recall

On February 25, firefighter-rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk died in the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy Oblast. His car was hit by a Russian drone when the man was returning from duty.