Europe's security is at stake in Ukraine. Russia remains a constant threat, and Ukraine's defeat would mean a strategic defeat for all of Europe. Only strengthening the defense capabilities of European countries can guarantee peace. This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of France, Thierry Burkhard, writes Le Monde, reports UNN.

Europe's security is at stake in Ukraine, he said at a press conference on Friday morning. - he said at a press conference on Friday morning.

Burkhard added that "Russia is a long-term threat," and that it is "a state that possesses both conventional and nuclear weapons," referring to "a complete army model from start to finish."

The Chief of Staff noted that "it is extremely important for Europeans to build up their defense capabilities" and added that "Ukraine's defeat would be a real defeat for Europe."

We will turn into herbivores among predators, and being at the end of the food chain is not very pleasant - he concluded.

