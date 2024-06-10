ukenru
European People's party leads in European Parliament elections

European People's party leads in European Parliament elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28879 views

The European People's party has become the "strongest" party in the European Parliament elections, according to Ursula von der Leyen.

Ursula von der Leyen declared the victory of the European People's party, calling it the "strongest" in Parliament. This is reported by CNBC, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, populist and far-right parties received record support in the current European Parliament elections.

Here is a preliminary allocation of seats in the European Parliament in 2024:

- European People's party – 189 seats

- Progressive Alliance of socialists and Democrats – 135

- Party "Renewing Europe" -  83 seats

- European Conservatives and Reformists – 72 seats

- Identity and Democracy party-58 seats

- Greens / European Free Alliance - 53 seats

- European United left – 35 seats

- Independent members-45 seats

President of the European Commission and member of the European People's party Ursula von der Leyen said that her party once again proved to be the "strongest" in Parliament.

We were determined, we were united, and now we have won the European Parliament elections. The voters have entrusted us with a very strong mandate

- Ursula von der Leyen stated.
Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

