European People's party leads in European Parliament elections

Ursula von der Leyen declared the victory of the European People's party, calling it the "strongest" in Parliament. This is reported by CNBC, reports UNN.

According to the information, populist and far-right parties received record support in the current European Parliament elections.

Here is a preliminary allocation of seats in the European Parliament in 2024:

- European People's party – 189 seats

- Progressive Alliance of socialists and Democrats – 135

- Party "Renewing Europe" - 83 seats

- European Conservatives and Reformists – 72 seats

- Identity and Democracy party-58 seats

- Greens / European Free Alliance - 53 seats

- European United left – 35 seats

- Independent members-45 seats

President of the European Commission and member of the European People's party Ursula von der Leyen said that her party once again proved to be the "strongest" in Parliament.