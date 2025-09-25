European Parliament prepares for battle over control of €2 trillion EU budget

The European Parliament is preparing for a battle over the next EU budget of 2 trillion euros. This is reported by UNN with reference to euractiv.com.

Details

Twenty committees of the European Parliament are competing for control over the largest and most controversial EU budget documents. The Budget Committee, currently chaired by the European People's Party, wants to lead the work on three main budget issues - national plans, the European Competitiveness Fund, and the Global Europe Fund.

Budget committee officials argue that they need control to ensure consistency. However, other committees oppose the budget committee dictating their policy directions to them, the report says.

The most explosive issue is national plans, which involve directing half of the budget to support farmers and regions. Six to ten committees can make their claims, including:

Committee on Regional Policy;

Committee on Agriculture;

Committee on Economic Affairs;

Committee on Employment.

