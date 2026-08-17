European farmers have faced an "unprecedented crisis" after several waves of abnormal heat

Successive intense heatwaves and increasingly severe drought affecting the entire continent have led to an "unprecedented" crisis for many European farmers; vegetable and grain producers in particular are warning of "catastrophic" harvests, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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Vegetable production in France has declined significantly compared with previous years, French producers said, with shortages of 25% for zucchini, 35% for lettuce, 40% for peas, 60% for broccoli, and between 50% and 100% for artichokes.

"The vegetable sector is facing a historic crisis," said Prince de Bretagne, an organization representing more than 1,300 vegetable producers in Brittany, calling for "urgent action" to address the "sharp" decline in the yields and quality of many crops.

Accelerated, human-caused global warming and an exceptionally strong El Niño have scorched fields across Europe this summer, while plant growth has been hindered by temperatures regularly exceeding 30°C, and often 35°C, an almost complete lack of rainfall, and hot winds.

"Usually, one region performs better, which helps compensate for this," Eric Legras of the French Association of Canned and Frozen Vegetable Producers, which has 4,400 members, told Le Monde. "This year, all our main production areas have been affected, and simultaneously."

Grain production has suffered just as severely, and the agriculture ministry estimates that France's corn harvest — in Europe's largest grain-producing country — will fall by 35% compared with 2025 levels, reaching approximately 9 million tonnes, a level last seen in 1980.

The decline is partly due to farmers switching to other crops, such as sunflowers, the ministry said, but it also reflects the impact of this year's heat, which damaged this crucial crop at critical stages of its growth cycle.

This is likely to cause major problems for livestock farmers. Since dairy cows typically begin to suffer heat stress at temperatures above 25°C, many producers have already reported a 10–15% decline in milk yields. Most are now also concerned about winter feed.

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The agriculture ministry's Agreste statistics service said last week that hay production for winter livestock feed is approximately 30% below the average for 1989–2018, and that this deficit is "worsening and now affecting an increasing number of regions."

Egg production has also been affected by catastrophic mortality levels in poultry houses, especially during the June heatwave. According to France's national council for the promotion of egg production, output is approximately 1 million eggs per day below normal.

In Italy, around 60% of agricultural land across the country is currently suffering from moderate to severe drought, according to data published earlier this month by Coldiretti, the country's largest farmers' organization.

Crop yields, particularly for corn, rice, and soybeans, as well as vegetables and fruit, have fallen sharply, while milk production has declined by 20%. Total costs for the sector, including damage caused by wildfires and severe storms, are estimated at more than €3 billion.

The drought is being felt particularly acutely in the Po River Valley, a vast geographical area spanning four northern regions, forming the backbone of Italian agriculture and home to around 80% of Italy's rice production, due to the severe depletion of the country's longest river.

Italy is Europe's largest rice producer, with approximately 235,000 hectares (580,000 acres) planted in 2025. However, this year, severe drought has forced producers to take unprecedented measures to save the season by irrigating crops only once a week.

In Spain, the grain harvest is 35% smaller than the previous year in Castile and León, 49% smaller in the Madrid region, and 24% smaller in Andalusia. Sheep’s and goat’s milk production also fell by 6.5% and 10.8%, respectively, officials said.

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After the catastrophic, drought-hit harvest in 2024, olive oil production rose significantly last year, while a wet winter and spring were good news for the harvest, which was not collected until late autumn. Producers say it is still too early to say what this year will be like.

However, the National Federation of Wine Production of Spain forecasts a 20% drop in production in 2026, and its director, José Luis Benítez, warned that further heatwaves would reduce yields, as the grapes are smaller due to a lack of moisture.

Governments have promised costly aid packages to support the sector. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu pledged €145 million (£124 million) in immediate assistance, as well as "structural support and investment measures" in the 2027 budget.