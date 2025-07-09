$41.850.05
en
European Commissioner for Human Rights reported selective mobilization in Ukraine and other violations - memorandum

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty recorded systemic human rights violations during mobilization in Ukraine, including selectivity and abuses. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine took note of the memorandum, emphasizing the importance of protecting human rights under martial law.

Systemic human rights violations during mobilization in Ukraine were confirmed by Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. Facts of violations are recorded in a memorandum on human rights observance for establishing peace, which was published on the website of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the document.

Details

According to him, numerous cases of selective military recruitment in Ukraine and other violations during mobilization cause serious concern and require an immediate response from the Ukrainian authorities.

The document emphasizes that reports of abuses during military conscription are received on a regular basis. The Commissioner indicated that he had received appeals with information about beatings, forced detentions, holding people incommunicado, denial of access to legal aid, and forced mobilization of persons with disabilities.

The Ukrainian authorities must implement a mechanism to prevent human rights violations during mobilization, including by introducing independent oversight to monitor military recruitment and visit any places where recruits may be deprived of liberty. All military recruitment officers should be given a clear message of zero tolerance for torture or other ill-treatment and undergo training on how to treat people with respect for human rights

- the document states.

According to O'Flaherty, he received reports of torture and deaths related to military conscription. Although Ukraine has the right to conduct mobilization within the framework of current legislation, the commissioner considers such reports extremely alarming and calls on the authorities to promptly and thoroughly investigate each case.

He noted that the scale of the problem indicates the need for a deeper, comprehensive approach than simply providing recommendations to military commissariats or recruiters.

O'Flaherty also expressed concern about information regarding cases of intimidation and harassment that may have been carried out against journalists, lawyers, civil society representatives, politicians, and other active citizens who openly criticize the authorities' actions. He considers it necessary not only to thoroughly investigate such cases but also to pay attention to the use of mobilization as a tool of pressure, which can undermine freedom of speech and weaken civil society institutions.

It is noted that the commissioner visited Ukraine from March 17 to 21. During the visit, Commissioner O'Flaherty held meetings with representatives of ministries, agencies, and civil society in Ukraine. He emphasized that the integration of human rights into all stages of future peace negotiations is a necessary condition. In his opinion, without observing the international system of human rights protection, it is impossible to achieve a just, stable, and effective peace.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to the European Commissioner's remarks and recommendations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the memorandum of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights following his visit to Ukraine. The Ukrainian diplomatic department noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took note of the European Commissioner's Memorandum.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine will carefully study the European Commissioner's assessments. And noted that the protection of human rights in the context of ongoing Russian aggression acquires additional importance. At the same time, the needs of ensuring the state's defense capability and the specifics of martial law must be fully taken into account.

We emphasize that it was Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, which grossly violated international law and the principles of the UN Charter, as well as undermined European and global security and stability, that led to some restrictions on rights and freedoms in Ukraine. Ukraine regularly informs the depositories of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms — the UN Secretary-General and the Council of Europe Secretary-General — about their content and scope.

- the MFA comment states.

The agency added that the executive authorities of Ukraine, together with civil society, are working on updating the National Human Rights Strategy, which will take into account new realities.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWarPolitics
Council of Europe
United Nations
Ukraine
