Понад 50 військових з ТЦК притягнули до відповідальності: Лубінець озвучив деталі

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reported that last year his office received 3,500 appeals from citizens regarding violations of their rights during mobilization by representatives of territorial recruitment centers and social support. In 2024, there have already been more than two thousand such appeals, Lubinets said during a briefing, writes UNN.

We consider appeals from citizens of Ukraine regarding the violation of their rights during mobilization. In 2024, I received more than approximately 3,500 appeals from Ukrainian citizens in this area. We always react, I see statistics showing an increasing number of appeals - Lubinets reported.

He added that this year alone, the Ombudsman's Office received more than two thousand appeals from citizens regarding the violation of their rights by TCC and SP employees. He added that meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and TCC and SP are being held on this matter.

This year I have already received more than two thousand appeals. We have cases where my representatives in the regions physically come to the premises of the TCC and SP and help regarding violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens. In 2024, we organized 18 large meetings with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with representatives of the TCC and SP from all regions, with the participation of the public sector, lawyers, and my employees - Lubinets reported.

Dmytro Lubinets added that despite the need for mobilization due to the war, it is necessary to comply with the legislation of Ukraine in this process.

First of all, we agreed that despite the fact that we clearly understand that we need to conduct mobilization processes, my position is very simple – here we must act on the basis of current legislation without violating the rights of citizens of Ukraine - explained the human rights defender.

The Ombudsman also added that not all citizens' appeals show signs of violation of their rights by TCC and SP employees, but such cases also exist.

I will not say that every appeal finds signs of rights violation. A large number of appeals are dismissed after our intervention, and we do not find violations of rights. But in many cases, rights violations do occur, and we react to this legally - Lubinets added.

He also informed that based on the appeals of the Ombudsman's Office representatives, more than 50 proceedings were opened against military personnel of the TCC and SP.

Proceedings are opened for each appeal. Based on our appeals, criminal proceedings were opened, and more than 50 TCC and SP employees were brought to disciplinary responsibility - Lubinets emphasized.

