European Commission suspends visa-free regime for Georgian officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The European Commission has suspended the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service, and official passports. This decision was made due to Georgia's violation of its commitments in the areas of democracy and fundamental rights.

European Commission suspends visa-free regime for Georgian officials

The European Union has suspended the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports of Georgia. This is stated in the statement of the European Commission, reports UNN.

The European Commission is suspending the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service, and official passports. They must now have a visa to enter the Schengen area for official purposes. This is the first time the new enhanced visa suspension mechanism has been applied.

- the message says.

It is indicated that these measures are activated in response to Georgia's deliberate and persistent violation of its obligations under the visa-free regime in key areas of democracy and fundamental rights.

It is alleged that the actions of the Georgian authorities since October 2024, including repression against protesters, opposition politicians, and independent media, have negatively affected the situation in Georgia and led to violations of several fundamental rights and international legal standards.

The EC also adopted recommendations for consular authorities and border guards of member states to support member states in effectively implementing the decision to suspend the visa-free regime. The recommendations recommend enhanced control over all Georgian citizens crossing the external borders of the EU: representatives of the Georgian authorities must use their diplomatic or service passport when traveling to the EU for official and diplomatic purposes.

Failure to comply may result in an entry ban.

It is reported that the temporary suspension will come into force today and will last 12 months, until March 6, 2027.

If the Georgian authorities do not address governance and rule of law issues, the Commission may extend the suspension for up to 24 months. The Commission may also decide to extend this measure to all Georgian citizens. During this time, the Georgian authorities must rectify the situation.

- it is noted in the statement.

Recall

The European Commission officially published its annual report on the visa suspension mechanism, with particular attention paid to Georgia. According to the plan, Brussels will gradually begin to restrict privileges for Georgian citizens, starting with holders of diplomatic passports.

