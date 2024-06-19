$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
European Commission returns duties on Ukrainian oats and eggs-mass media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27517 views

The European Commission is re-introducing duties on Ukrainian oats and eggs, also looking closely at Sugar, Euronews reports, citing sources.

European Commission returns duties on Ukrainian oats and eggs-mass media

The European Commission Again introduces duties on Ukrainian oats and eggs, also looking closely at Sugar, citing sources reports Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

"Egg imports from Ukraine have reached a level, which means that the European Commission will now impose restrictions within the next two weeks," an EU official told Euronews after the executive announced restrictions on oat imports from Ukraine until June 5, 2025.

So, the European Commission reported that on June 19, "until June 5, 2025, Ukrainian oats will be imported to the EU within the framework of the DCFTA tariff quota, which has been in effect since 2016 between the two sides.

The regulation on autonomous trade measures (ATM), effective from June 6, 2024. provides emergency braking for several products, including oats, which is automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average annual import recorded between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023. For oats, this average volume is 2,440.56 tons. After reaching this volume, the European Commission re-introduces the corresponding tariff quota for DCFTA within 14 days. "The quota for oats is set at 4 thousand tons. Since imports exceed this volume from the beginning of 2024, Most-Favored-Nation regime (MFN) duties will be applied until the end of 2024. The DCFTA quota will be available again from January 1, 2025," the European Commission said.

According to trade experts familiar with the topic, sugar imports are also under the gun of the EU executive, writes Euronews.

"Sugar imports are also closely monitored by the EU executive. Two sources informed on this issue called Sugar a likely candidate for control, saying that the figures for this product available on the customs union's Web page already exceed the limit of emergency braking," the publication says.

"We cannot speculate on the pace of future imports," another European Commission official told Euronews, adding that the EU executive continues to monitor the relevant trigger levels.

Addition

The new preferential trade scheme, effective June 6, includes an automatic protection mechanism designed to protect specific domestic sectors considered "sensitive" (eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, peeled grain and honey) from increased imports resulting from the abolition of quotas and tariffs.

In practice, the European Commission is allowed to activate the so-called emergency braking and re-introduce tariff quotas if the import of these goods exceeds the arithmetic average number of imported goods in the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Ukraine
