European Commission invests over a billion euros in defense research and development

The European Commission has approved a five-year program of work for the European Defense Fund (EDF), providing €1.065 billion for joint projects in defense research and technology development.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, according to UNN.

These investments are aimed at strengthening the EU's defense capabilities, stimulating technological breakthroughs and enhancing the competitiveness of the European defense industry.

More than €40 million has been allocated to research and development in critical areas, including cyber defense, naval operations, underwater warfare, simulation and training, and advanced sensor technologies - , the statement said.

To support revolutionary technological solutions, 4% of EDF's budget in 2025 is reserved for breakthrough technology competitions, and another 6% for open tenders to help find innovative defense solutions.

Since the launch of the European Defense Fund in 2021, the European Commission has already invested €5.4 billion in defense research and development, making it one of the leading investors in military innovation in Europe.

