Europe should provide more funding to Ukraine - British Defense Minister

Europe should "step forward" and provide more funding for Ukraine, said British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, according to The Guardian, UNN.

Britain, again, as with all the other issues, is leading the way with a £2.5 billion package and a security agreement, a cooperation agreement with President Zelensky and Ukraine. Now ... not only the United States, but also Europe has to step up and do its part to make sure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself - said the UK Defense Secretary.

On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine in 2024-2025 to 2.5 billion pounds, an increase of 200 million pounds over the previous two years.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that in less than a decade Russia could try to attack NATO countries.