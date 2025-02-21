Europe needs Ukraine: EU Ambassador reveals why

Ukraine is a part of the European community, and Ukrainians feel that they are subjective and grateful for the help. And Europe needs Ukraine for its own defense. This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova during a special event at the Kyiv Security Forum, UNN reports.

We are looking for sustainable solutions because Ukraine's future lies in Europe. Four days after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's leadership applied for membership in the European Union... Ukraine's future in Europe is the hope that the country needs to continue its brave resistance to this aggression - she noted.

The EU Ambassador also emphasized that she believes "in the sustainability of the future European family.

Ukrainians have subjectivity, they feel it and manifest it every day. This is demonstrated not only by the country's leadership, but also in social media, where Ukrainians write "we are not going to give up!" They are aware that they need help and they are grateful for it... And Europe needs Ukraine for its own defense. I see our continent developing in this direction - Mathernova summarized.

She also emphasized the heroism, resilience, and determination of Ukrainians "who rose up to fight evil.

