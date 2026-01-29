Europe must master "power politics" to strengthen defense - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe needs to find a way to become a dominant force again to assert itself in a new world order defined by only a few powerful players. This is reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, writes UNN.

Details

Europeans will be able to realize their ideas "only if we ourselves learn to speak the language of power politics," Merz told German parliamentarians during a foreign policy speech in the Bundestag.

In recent decades, Europe has been a political force that insisted on the rule of law as the basis for relations between states and peoples, Merz noted. "We want to preserve all this and continue to defend it in the future."

Merz calls on Europe to strengthen unity and competitiveness to counter power politics

Recalling US President Donald Trump's attempt to buy Greenland, Merz praised the unity of European NATO allies in response.

Trump backed down from threats of tariffs in this conflict or even to acquire Danish territory by force after European countries threatened counter-tariffs.

This experience briefly allowed Europeans to feel "the joy of self-respect," Merz noted, adding that "this newfound self-confidence" should now be used to solve further problems.

German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollar