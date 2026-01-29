Europe must master "power politics" to strengthen defense - Merz

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
12:04 PM • 1002 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 1904 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 2532 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 10051 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 20480 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 8970 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12305 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17249 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 24093 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 31059 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 17327 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 16163 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 18804 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 18650 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 12622 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 53210 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 81986 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 105911 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 84857 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 103989 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 18797 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 45529 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 43478 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 49915 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 52380 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Europe must master "power politics" to strengthen defense - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe needs to regain dominance to assert itself in the new world order. He emphasized the importance of "power politics" for the realization of European ideas.

Europe must master "power politics" to strengthen defense - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe needs to find a way to become a dominant force again to assert itself in a new world order defined by only a few powerful players. This is reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, writes UNN.

Details

Europeans will be able to realize their ideas "only if we ourselves learn to speak the language of power politics," Merz told German parliamentarians during a foreign policy speech in the Bundestag.

In recent decades, Europe has been a political force that insisted on the rule of law as the basis for relations between states and peoples, Merz noted. "We want to preserve all this and continue to defend it in the future."

Merz calls on Europe to strengthen unity and competitiveness to counter power politics22.01.26, 14:46 • 2728 views

Recalling US President Donald Trump's attempt to buy Greenland, Merz praised the unity of European NATO allies in response.

Trump backed down from threats of tariffs in this conflict or even to acquire Danish territory by force after European countries threatened counter-tariffs.

This experience briefly allowed Europeans to feel "the joy of self-respect," Merz noted, adding that "this newfound self-confidence" should now be used to solve further problems.

German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollar28.01.26, 23:19 • 12746 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Bundestag
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump