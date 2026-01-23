$43.170.01
"Europe can definitely find it": Zelenskyy named the key to a common EU army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian army, with its extensive combat experience, could become the foundation of Europe's united forces. He emphasized that financial support for the military is needed to preserve its personnel potential after the war.

"Europe can definitely find it": Zelenskyy named the key to a common EU army
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian army could become the basis for future united forces of Europe, as it has the greatest combat experience among European armies. The head of state said this during a briefing, answering a question about what is currently preventing Europe from creating united forces and what role Ukraine could play in them, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he emphasized that the rapid creation of such a structure is currently hindered by legal and bureaucratic procedures, as well as financing issues, for which Ukraine "has no time" during the war, as the state is focused on the front.

Everyone understands that we have the largest and safest army today, with real war experience. Everyone understands this from all armies in Europe because we are at war. And therefore, the Ukrainian army could be the basis for the united forces of Europe.

- Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, he explained that the implementation of such an idea involves several steps, including legal, bureaucratic, and those related to attracting sources of funding. According to the president, during active hostilities, Ukraine cannot reorient resources to go through these procedures.

We don't have time for this because we are focused on the front. As soon as the war ends, of course, we would join this structure.

- he added.

Separately, Zelenskyy outlined what, in his opinion, Europe can do now, without waiting for the end of the war. First of all, according to him, it is about preparing a financial base that will allow retaining people with combat experience in the army.

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian army will remain strong, but after the war, some military personnel may look for other jobs, other levels of pay, and other life paths. At the same time, according to him, it is important not to lose the accumulated experience that Ukraine has gained in the conditions of a full-scale war.

If we want to have additional forces, we know that many people will stay and want to stay. But there will be people who want to look for other jobs, other salaries, another direction in life. But we don't want to lose them enough.

- Zelenskyy explained.

According to him, to preserve the personnel potential, additional, strong financial support is needed for military personnel, which will motivate them to stay in the army.

In order not to lose experience, additional, strong financial support for these people is needed, to encourage them to stay in the army. This is what a source is needed for. Europe can definitely find it.

- said the president.

He called this one of the fundamental steps to preserve people with experience, which should then be transformed into the transfer of knowledge, technologies, and training.

Then the relevant knowledge, technologies, and training are transferred.

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

European countries are discussing the creation of alternative security formats, such as a "coalition of the willing," due to the weakening role of the United States. Ukraine, with its unique experience of modern warfare, is a key component of European security.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

